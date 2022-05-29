Leslie Janiece Fenton
TYLER — Leslie Janiece Allen Fenton, 42 of Tyler, Texas Died May 01, 2022. Leslie was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on July 27th, 1979, to Richard Allen Jr. and Elizabeth Allen. Leslie was a 1997 graduate of Chireno High School with Salutatorian. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Fenton. The Family will he holding a private memorial service. Instead of sending flowers, Leslie’s wishes were to send donations to the Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas in her name. www.petsfurpeople.org
TYLER — Leslie Janiece Allen Fenton, 42 of Tyler, Texas Died May 01, 2022. Leslie was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on July 27th, 1979, to Richard Allen Jr. and Elizabeth Allen. Leslie was a 1997 graduate of Chireno High School with Salutatorian. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Fenton. The Family will he holding a private memorial service. Instead of sending flowers, Leslie’s wishes were to send donations to the Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas in her name. www.petsfurpeople.org