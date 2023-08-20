Leslie Dale Pruitt
TYLER — Leslie Dale Pruitt passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of support and caring. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Gladys Pruitt of Tyler. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Pruitt of Tyler; daughter Celeste Majors, husband Paul, and grandchildren Hannah, Abigail, and Samuel of Tyler; son Jonathan Pruitt of Austin; brother Doug Pruitt and wife Claudia of Chandler; sister Dianne Pruitt of Tyler; He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services for Dale will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church in Tyler, with Reverend Tom Saali presiding. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Doug Pruitt, Jonathan Pruitt, Jared Pruitt, Jim Rex, John Haynes, and Ryan White.
Dale was born January 31, 1946 in Tyler, TX. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School and Tyler Junior College before earning his Bachelor’s in Accounting from Texas A&M University. He served his country in Vietnam for two tours of service. Upon returning home, he started his accounting career with Delta Distributors in Longview, TX and worked there for 44 years before retiring. He was a voracious reader, always with a paper or book in hand. Dale also was passionate about sports, supporting both his high school and college teams for his entire life, especially Tyler Junior College. Dale was a wealth of knowledge and history for the TJC athletic department and the official scorekeeper for both the TJC basketball men’s and women’s teams for 33 years. He was even honored by the college in 2018 for his years of service. He also played and coached softball, starting in Vietnam and continuing for as long as his health allowed, and though he played on many teams, he was always a Pirate at heart.
Dale was a stranger to no one and offered support to all. Please join the family in remembering this caring soul. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 6-7:30 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
In lieu of flowers, support can be offered to Sally Pruitt.
