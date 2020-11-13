Leotis Hayter
CHANDLER — Homegoing services for Minister Leotis Hayter are scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler with Minister Del Shankle officiating and Pastor Robert Jones, Jr. eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Leotis Hayter was born on April 11, 1969 to James Troy Hayter, Sr. and Lula Mae Hayter in Tyler, Texas. He attended Chandler Schools and graduated from Brownsboro High School. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance where he served as a minister in the church, choir member, usher and Praise and Worship leader.
He is preceded in death by his father James Hayter, Sr. and God-brother, Leonard Winn.
He leaves to mourn his passing, wife LaDwan Hayter; sons, Leland Hayter and Landon Hayter. Mother, Lula Hayter; brothers, James Hayter, Winfred Hayter, Eldridge Hayter, Samuel Hayter and Vernon Hayter. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 12:00-7:00 pm.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Bullard resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket
-
Many customers to go without Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this season, but still thankful to the family and decades worth of Texas tradition
-
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Carthage unanimous No. 1 in 6A/5A/4A; Gladewater remains No. 1 in 3A/2A/TAPPS
-
School: Don't have another Trump rally here
-
Family affair: Three Lindale athletes sign