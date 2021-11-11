Leon Whitaker Jr.
JACKSONVILLE — Leon Whitaker Jr. of Jacksonville, age 75, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born September 29, 1946 in Cherokee County to Leon Whitaker Sr and Dorothy Ray Whitaker. He graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in 1965.
Leon had an illustrious career with Trane in Tyler Texas. He was passionate about his work and valued the many relationships he built during his 43 years at Trane. He served as Vice President of IUE-CWA Local 86782 Union for 9 years and President for 3 years. He was also passionate about coaching and served as a coach for many years for several local softball teams.
Leon is survived by his wife Ella Harris-Whitaker, daughters, Tamayra Whitaker Stell (Marcus), Nicole Whitaker, son Scott Whitaker, grandsons, Matthew Stell, Zachary Stell, Tyler Whitaker, brother, Royce Whitaker (Barbara), sisters, Helen Whitaker Scott (Willie) and Dorothy Whitaker and a host many close relatives.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 13th at 11:00am at the First Christian Church (1920 Beaumont St) in Jacksonville, Texas.