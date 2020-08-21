Leon Ezra Fields
TYLER — Services for Leon Ezra Fields “Lighting” of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 11:00 AM at Hopewell Valley Cemetery with Rev. J. L. Preston eulogist. Interment will be follow funeral services under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Leon Ezra Fields was born in Arcadia, Louisiana on June 22,1931. He departed this earth to live eternally with the Lord on August 13, 2020 at University of Texas Health Center, Tyler, TX.
Leon obtained his education from Pine Top School, Henderson, TX. New London School, Tyler, Tx., Dixie School, and Texas College, Tyler, TX.
Leon was a member of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church, Swan, Texas. He sang in the Senior Choir and was a deacon.
Leon married the love of his life Wanda (Wandaful) June 22, 1968.
He served his country in the Army. He earned several medals including the Korean Service Medal with honors, Bronze Star, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Rok Presidential Unit Citation.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Pinkie Fields; two sisters and two brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 52 years, Wanda; sisters, Joyce Beavers and Wynell Starks, both of Tyler, Tx.; Brother; William Nathaniel Fields Sr.; Very special nieces Veronica Henderson & Andre Henderson; Special nephews, Carlos and DeCaran Caldwell, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-8:00 PM.
