Leland Fletcher
CHANDLER — A celebration of the life of Leland Fletcher, 90, of Chandler, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Faith Baptist Church in Chandler with Bro. Lee Evans and Bro. Boogie Wynn officiating.
Mr. Fletcher passed away in Tyler on March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Ottis Leland Fletcher was born on December 31, 1932, in Smith County, Texas, the son of Odis Loftin Fletcher and Opal Lillian (Walters) Fletcher. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1950 and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University- Shreveport and his master’s degree from Louisiana Tech. Leland spent his career serving for 23 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Lt. Col. He was a talented painter and, while living in Shreveport, taught high school art for ten years at Southwood High School. Leland was also a gifted singer and enjoyed participating in the church choir and singing specials with his children and grandchildren. His intense love of art and music led him to join the Hoover Watercolor Society in Shreveport and the Singing Men of East Texas. Leland was a member of Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening plants and flowers, and loved playing Scrabble. He was a devoted family man, strong in faith, and filled with honor, integrity, and humor. Leland’s remarkable legacy will remain in the lives of those he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gailon Fletcher.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Terry Fletcher of Chandler; his children, Lory Tubbs and husband Charles of Elm Grove, Louisiana, Susan Fletcher of Shreveport, Louisiana, Holly Fletcher of Haughton, Louisiana, Todd Robertson and wife Stephanie of Pineville, Louisiana, and Lauren Kendrick and husband Daniel of Chandler; his siblings, Robbie Kibbe of Beaumont and Lonnie Fletcher and wife Carol of Tyler; his sister-in-law, Constance Fletcher of Tyler; his grandchildren, Patrick Tubbs, Jesse Tubbs and wife Emily, Gary Tubbs and wife Carla, Jacob Robertson, Jayden Robertson, and Ethan Kendrick; and his great-grandchildren, Eva Tubbs and Callie Tubbs.
In honor of Leland’s love of music, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his honor to benefit the audio and visual team at Faith Baptist Church. Please remit to P.O. Box 1384, Chandler, Texas 75758.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.