Lelan Wayne Thompson
ATHENS — Lelan Wayne Thompson, 87, passed away on October 17, 2022 in Pell City, AL. He was the widower of Lafayette Morrison Thompson, whom he was married to for 28 years.
Lelan was born in Athens, TX, on March 16, 1935. He was the son of Barney Lee and Terah Elizabeth Thompson. He attended grade school in Athens, and later completed his diploma and college courses in the United States Air Force.
He was a lover of country and served in the local national guard, and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956. He went on to serve in Europe and Southeast Asia, through the Korean conflict and Vietnam war, where he earned several letters of commendation. He served faithfully for 20 years until retirement in 1975.
Lelan was a leader in many large corporations around the state of Texas following his retirement: Guardian Industries, A&E Thread-mills, Klein Industries, and TX Department of Public Safety. His largest, most successful companies were Thompson’s Family Produce and Pops Farmers Market. He enjoyed living in many different communities after retirement including Hot Springs, AR, Jacksonville, TX and most of his final years in Gonzales, LA. He loved all people, but had a special place among the Cajun community.
Pops served faithfully at local churches, jails, prisons, and nursing home facilities even up until the day he passed. Those churches included Hot Springs Church of Christ in AR, The Church in St. Amant, LA, Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City, AL and his home church Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Athens, TX.
Pops loved all sports. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, and tennis as a young man. He also played professional fast pitch softball for the United States Air Force (3rd Base). He was a scratch golfer at one time, and an NCAA Women’s fast pitch softball umpire in Tucson, AZ. He will be most remembered for his love of singing and dancing! He could carry a tune, and cut a rug.
He is survived by: 2 sons - Stanley Wayne Thompson and Travis Lee Thompson (Kacey); 8 grandchildren - Jeremy Wayne Thompson (Tiffanie), Shanna Littleton (Pete), Taryn Thompson Durham (Colby), Trey Edward Lee Thompson, Seth William Thompson, Tanner Reid Thompson, Tatum Wayne Thompson, Katie Brooke Lynn Thompson; 4 great grandchildren - Lila Lucille and Josie Ann Littleton, Elliette Lou Rose Thompson, Asher James Durham.
He is preceded in death by: both parents, 6 siblings (Bonnie, Fay, Ray, Dessie, Merine, and Daisy), and his loving wife Lafayette Morrison Thompson.
Visitation for Lelan Wayne Thompson will be held at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City, AL on October 22, from 10-11am with funeral service immediately following.
A second visitation will be held in Athens, TX, at Eastern Hills Church of Christ on Monday, October 24, from 10-11am with funeral service at 11:00 A.M. with a graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Shelby Chapel Cemetery in Athens, Texas.