Lela Eaves
TYLER — Lela Mae Chism Eaves, born August 5, 1931, went to her heavenly home on June 24, 2023. She was born in Kilgore, Texas to James Floyd and Nan Chism. After high school, she attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin.
A life-long educator, Lela taught in the classroom and became an educational diagnostician. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Tyler and a long-time volunteer with The Salvation Army and The Bethesda Health Clinic.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Mack Eaves, one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter Laura Eaves, a son Maco Eaves, nephews, David Applewhite, Steve Melton, Mark Meton and a niece, Jill Baker.
Services will be held Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m at First Baptist Church of Tyler chapel with visitation after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bethesda Health Clinic, First Baptist Church of Tyler, and Salvation Army. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the people involved in the care of Lela Eaves.