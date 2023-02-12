Lel Leslie Medford
TYLER, TEXAS 75701 — Luke Leslie Medford, Jr. (LeL) Age 94 passed peacefully at home February 4, 2023. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Episcopalian, Aggie, and Friend to all who knew him. He was a faithful member of Christ Church, Tyler and Good Shepherd in Austin, TX serving in various capacities for more than sixty years. He influenced the lives of countless young men by devoting 80+ years of his life to the Boy Scouts of America in Tyler and Austin. Becoming an Eagle Scout in his youth he continued in Scouting as a leader of Philmont Treks, on teaching staffs, and as a District Commissioner. He was bestowed the Silver Beaver award, the highest award given by councils to adult volunteers for exceptional character and service.
LeL was born Feb 27, 1929 to L. L. and Martha Young Medford. He married Melba Robinson of Paris and they began a long happy life of 72 years centered on faith, family and friends. He was a graduate of Texas A&M University, a member the American Institute of Architects, Texas Society of Architects, and various civic organizations.
His son Britt summarized his life at his Retirement Celebration saying “My Dad is a Renaissance Man. He is an Architect, Engineer, Artist, Inventor, Soldier, World Traveler, Author and Master Model Builder.” He served six years in the National Guard and two years in ICOR Intelligence in Korea. He had major architectural and engineering projects in the US, London, and the Middle East. Hired as a construction manager for a university build in Yemen, LeL and Melba called Sanaa their home for two years. Returning to live in Austin, LeL worked for the EPA’s Superfund Engineering in Austin. He invented a Centrifugal Pipe Machine at age 29 which was patented. As an Artist he did murals, architectural renderings and painted the Howe-Baker logo on a small silk flag Astronaut Stuart Roosa took on the Apollo 14 Moon Flight.
Lel was known as a master model builder even into his 90’s. During his career he created models of buildings, homes and refinery vessels. His 6’H model of an off-shore drilling platform was acquired by the Smithsonian Museum. In his retirement he continued his love for H-O gauge model railroading building landscapes and sets for himself and others. Loving to travel he and Melba worked or traveled to 18 countries and 45 states. He continued his 60+ years love of cycling until just a few years ago and co-authored a book for aging in place.
LeL was predeceased by his parents, his only and beloved son, Britt, sisters Jo Ayers, Ann Condray, and Jennifer Rader. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed for his wisdom, caring spirit, and gentle nature by his wife, Melba, daughter-in-law, Cydney, grandchildren Meghan (Eric) and their children Thomas and Lillian, Parker, and sisters Mary Hickman, Patricia Wall, Sara Solomon, and treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for February 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church.
To view online please visit www.burkswalkertippit.com