Leeoma G. Lindsay

Leeoma was a graduate of San Jacinto College in Pasadena, TX where she received a degree in nursing. Leeoma worked in Houston for many years before returning to Tyler and working at UT Health Center and served as house supervisor for more than 10 years; she has been in the medical field over 40 years. Leeoma attended church faithfully at Seventh Day Adventist for 66 years of her life. She was a regularly active member of the church as well as a member of the church school board in the Houston Church. Leeoma was a devoted Christian, always learning about Gods word. Leeoma loved to garden and she also loved flowers, especially irises. Leeoma will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She is proceeded in death by her parents George and Viola Granberry, husband David Doyle Hitt Sr., two sons David Doyle Hitt Jr. and Glenn Henry Hitt, and seven siblings.
Leeoma is survived by her two sons George Hitt of Temple and Thomas Hitt of Seattle, WA, two brothers Carl and Lura Granberry of Winona, Douglas and Barbara Granberry of Ft. Worth, one sister Anna Lois Wilborn of Wills Point, and numerous nieces, nephews and greats.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2 o’clock p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 2935 S SE Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701. Officiating the service will be Will Boyd and Kurt Lorenz. Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Center Cemetery in Winona, TX.
