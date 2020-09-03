Lee Roy Williamson

Lee Roy was born to the late C.B. and Fannie Williamson on April 29, 1925, in Winona, TX. At age 17, he surrendered his life to preach the word of God. At 18, as part of the “Greatest Generation”, he served his country in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Theater in WWII as a runner in the land battle of Leyte Gulf. After returning he earned his Bachelors of Arts at Baylor University and Masters of Arts and Divinity at Southwestern Seminary.
While serving as a first-time pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church in Tyler, he met on a blind date (set up by youth in the church), the love of his life, Betty Rose Hamm. He served churches for 18 years at Bell Plain Baptist Church in Brownwood, First Baptist Big Sandy, First Baptist Florence, and First Baptist Copperas Cove. He then served as Director of Tri-Rivers Baptist Area for 25 years, living in Gatesville, TX. After retiring, he continued his ministry by serving as interim pastor at Levita Baptist Church and through The Bookstore, owned and operated by his wife. He later moved with his wife back to their home area of Tyler, TX. He was led to preach mostly about love and showed daily God’s love, love for his country, and love for his family, friends, congregations, customers, and strangers.
Lee Roy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Daily Woods, Fannie Bell Wohletz and Marie Mayfield; his wife of 63 years; and sons, Phillip Williamson and Tommy Williamson.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ramsay and husband, Lee; daughters-in-law, Nancy Williamson and Melva Williamson; grandchildren, Jessica Taylor and husband Jeramie; John Williamson and wife, Lauren, Kristen Kravitz and husband Aaron, Will Ramsay and Erin Ramsay; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Madelyn Taylor, Jack, June, Sam, Luke and Henry Williamson, Jacob, Matthew, and Jaxon Kravitz.
In remembrance of Lee Roy, spread love, especially with the turmoil in the world today. Donations can be made to The Woods Baptist Church, 4502 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75707 or the American Cancer Society, 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.