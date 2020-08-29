Lee affectionately called Peter Rabbit was born on January 8, 1952 in Groveton, Texas to the parentage of Nathaniel Westley, Sr. and Mary Alice Lewis. He resided in Groveton, Texas during his childhood and graduated from Groveton High School. Lee had been a member of the Greater New Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of his grandfather, Rev. Eli Westley serving as a faithful member. After graduating, he relocated to Tyler, Texas where he became a member of St. James Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Charles Dews remaining until his demise. He served in the Male choir, Sunday School and was a Deacon. His employment consisted of twenty eight years of employment at Kelley Springfield-Goodyear Tires in Tyler, Texas. His livelihood consisted of his passion fro his cattle, and he was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. Lee also had much love for his family. He had been active in the community and a member of th Ex Student Association. He will be greatly miss by his loved ones.
On August 20, 2020 Lee Ray Westley departed this life making his transition to his Eternal Home.
He is survived by: His wife, Arletha Peoples-Westley of Tyler, Texas; Mother, Mary Alice Taylor of Groveton; Children, Son, Keenan D. Caldwell (Leasuance); Godson, Quentin Bryan Warren of Tyler; Grandchildren, Joselyn Baker, Keona Caldwell, Yasmine Caldwell and Jacori Cldwell; Siblings, Keith (Angela) Lewis, Kenny (Earlene) Lewis ofHuntsville, Larry Taylor (Lesia) Jackson of Michigan, Kathy Bennett (Anthony), Latreasse Risby (Tyrone) of Groveton, Faylecia Lewis, Lancaster, Leatha Taylor of Tyler, Henry Lewis of Lufkin, Johnny Taylor (Beverly) of Crockett, Karen Ann Westley and Dexter Westley (Becky) both of Lufkin, Ashlee Lee (Jared) of Houston, Charles Ray (Libby) of Lufkin, Linda Taylor of Groveton, Debra Phipps (Henry) of Westville, Ronnie Taylor of Galveston; Aunts, Eulaia Tukes ofHouston, Pearlie Herbert, California, Victoria Williams of Houston, Olicelle Smith, Kilen, Texas; Dearest friends, Wilma Cain, Randy Barlow, Tony Speed, Lewis Fluellen, Fancy Love and George Elmore; A wealth of other extended family members, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Colonial Mortuary-directors
Lufkin, Texas