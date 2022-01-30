Lee Nell Wheat Hill
TYLER — Ms. Lee Nell Wheat Hill passed away from this Earth on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Mr. & Mrs. Jesse L. Wheat, on January 08, 1948.
The family moved to Tyler, TX in the early 1960’s where Lee Nell graduated from Emmett Scott High School Class of 65. She went on to receive her Bachelors Degree in English from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and her Masters in journalism from East Texas State University; while raising 4 small children. She recently retired after a very long career as a college professor at Tyler Junior College and Texas College.
She is preceded in death by her parents B.M.A. Wheat and Jesse L. Wheat and her son, Wheatley Thomas (Tommy) Hill, Jr. Ms. Hill is survived by her brother, Gerald Wheat and three children: Hutch, Mary, and Joseph Hill as well as several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ms. Hill will be laid to rest 2 p.m. today with a viewing at 1 p.m. ; Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1310 W. NW. Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75706.
Arrangements are entrusted by Community Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.