Lee Holland Loper
TYLER — Lee Holland Loper, 63, of Tyler, went to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2023. Lee was born on January 16th, 1960, to Wayne and Nancy Loper in Houston, Texas. Lee was predeceased by Wayne Loper his father and John Loper his brother. He is survived by his mother Nancy Loper, his daughters Lindsey and Amanda Loper, his grandsons Aiden Bolton and Oliver Kemp, his older brother Tim Loper and wife Shelia and their children, and his youngest brother Scott Loper and his wife Tina and their children.
Services will be held at Grace Community Church on Old Jacksonville Highway on July 15th, 2023. Visitation will be from 2-3P.M. and the memorial service will be from 3-4P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas.