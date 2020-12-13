Lee Campbell

Afterwards, Campbell and his wife, Joan, started a restaurant— Bodacious BBQ in Gilmer. As their final move, Joan and Lee moved to Tyler where they started another Bodacious BBQ on Troup Highway in 1989. He successfully started and ran the restaurant with Joan and their son, Chad. In 2011, Chad and Lee took on construction to build another Bodacious BBQ on Frankston Highway across town in Tyler. They successfully partnered in building, opening, and initially operating the new location. As Lee aged, Chad continued on to manage and operate both locations here in Tyler. Lee really wanted Chad to continue his partnership in the newer store as well as eventually take over the older store. Both Bodacious BBQ locations in Tyler will be carried on by Chad and Joan— just as Lee and Chad talked about. Bodacious— the true family business— will contiue its ways and honor Lee’s traditions, as it has been for 31 years now. Chad, Tracie, and Joan will continue their present leads as owners, while never forgetting Lee.
Lee’s favorite things to do included cooking, where he would make the best chicken wings and Ramen. He also loved to see the grandchildren all together on holidays. Lee was one of the most generous people you would ever meet. He would play with the grandkids in the pool or even take them on rides in the golf cart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Linton Campbell and Margaret Crenshaw Campbell Gilmore. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of Tyler; brother, Linton D. Campbell of Bowie; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Mike Leonard, of Bowie; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tracie McConnell, of Tyler; and his daughter and son-in-law, Morgan and Randy White, of Flower Mound. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Sydney and CJ McConnell, of Tyler and Gavin, Presley, and Tipton White, of Flower Mound, as well as many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas. Funeral arrangements have been made for a simple graveside service at Rose Lawn Cemetery here in south Tyler on Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at 1:30 in the afternoon.