Lawrence Wayne Leake
TYLER — A memorial service for Lawrence Wayne Leake, 86, of Tyler, is scheduled for 1 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Marvin Methodist Church Chapel with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Wayne passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, in Tyler. Wayne was born August 18, 1936, in Kilgore, Texas to the late Lawrence and Merle Leake. The family moved to Tyler when Wayne was a young boy. Growing up, Wayne attended Tyler schools including Gary Elementary, Hogg Jr. High and Tyler High. Starting in first grade Wayne made lifelong friends. After graduation, he attended the University of Texas. Wayne served as president of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a degree in geology in 1959. He met his future wife, Emily, while at Texas, where it was “love at first sight.” Wayne worked for the Texas Highway Department as a geologist for over 40 years. The Leake family attended Marvin United Methodist Church where Wayne was a member of the Friendly Class and very active in the Marvin Menders mission group. Being a ‘man’s man’, he loved hunting and fishing with his treasured friends at the ‘Duck Camp’ in Reklaw and his deer lease. Wayne adored his wife, family, Labrador Retrievers, beer, bourbon and the Texas Longhorns. Following his retirement he built himself a shop where he spent countless hours constructing and repairing things for family and friends and just relaxing. He was beloved by many and was fondly called “Waynie” by his daughter Laura, her friends and many who met him. Wayne will always be remembered as a true outdoorsman and a true gentleman. He is survived by his daughter Laura; sister Ranna Howell, sister-in-law Ginny Shelton and husband Jim, brother-in-law Joe Sanders and wife Kay; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the employees of Brookdale Memory Care in Tyler for the care and compassion they showed to Wayne in his final weeks and days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Marvin Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. Tyler, TX, 75702 and The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, 1823 County Rd 386, Tyler, TX 75708.