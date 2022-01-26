Lawrence Ray Thompson
TYLER — Lawrence Ray Thompson, born November 16, 1928 in Sand Flat, Texas. He married Theta (Swink) Thompson, March 7, 1952. He attended Tyler High School and Tyler Commercial College. In April, 1952, Lawrence and Theta joined Unity (now University) Baptist Church where they were members for over 69 years and he served faithfully as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Theta, and two sons: Michael Thompson (Judy) and Lawrence Ray Thompson, Jr. (Regina). Michael is the father of four of their grandsons: Michael, Jr. (Becky) and children: Kara, Laylah, Kaylee, Brian, Brandon, Daniel, and Sabrina. Peter Scott (Leah) and children Landon, Rebecca, Ryker, and Asa; Lawrence Matthew (Amanda) and children Matthew, Lauren, Beau, Rylee, Kylee, Josiah, Emylee, Uzziah, Quynlee and Lawrence. James Aaron (Kayla) and their son, Ian. Lawrence Ray, Jr. is the father of one grandson, Lawrence Ray, III (Kori) and two sons, Joshua and Nathan. One granddaughter, Jennifer Elaine (Thompson) Hughes (Brandon) and one daughter, Skylar. He is survived by one sister, Ernestine Morphis.
Lawrence started to work for Tyler Pipe when he was 15 years old. At 17 he joined the Navy. He served his country until he was honorably discharged after 3 years, 3 months, and 3 days. When he returned home, he eventually went back to work for Tyler Pipe where he remained for almost 34 years. At that time, he joined Theta in her business, Quality Business Service, where they worked with their faithful associate, Caroline Krugler for over 40 years. They had many wonderful clients both in bookkeeping, income tax preparation and business management. In his spare time, he was involved in his favorite thing, hunting quail with Don & Carol Krugler (his best friends). He enjoyed taking his wife, kids and grand-kids on trips in the motor home. He and his wife took many trips to all the states except Alaska and Hawaii. Their favorites were: Canada, Michigan and Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Ernest & Myrtle (Everett) Thompson; brothers, “Buck,” Carl Fletcher; and Glenn.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 27, at University Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. (10925 Spur 248, Tyler). Graveside service will follow at the Red Springs Cemetery (Hwy 16, Tyler).