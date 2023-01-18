Lawrence Grady Pierce
TYLER — Lawrence Grady Pierce Jr. passed away on Friday 13, 2023 at the age of 72.
Born in Mobile, Alabama on July 30, 1950, Lawrence served in the Army. He was a surveyor, a general contractor, and a very talented musician. Most of you know him as the Drummer of the Award winning Blues band Hubcap and the Loose Nuts. However, his favorite role in life was being a loving husband, Daddy, Paw Paw, and friend to so many! Lawrence is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Scholten, Three Aunts, Two Uncles, a cousin, and his son Wesley Lester. Lawrence is survived by his wife Donna Pierce, two former wives Linda Smith and Joy Hunter, his sister Wanda Scanlin, and her two sons Jason Lauter and Nathan Tabner. His beloved children Johnna & (Chuck) Baxley, Luticia Ann Pierce (James Boyack), Lawrence Grady III & (Crystal) Pierce, Sharon Pierce & (Tim Dennis), Virginia Pierce, Angela Pierce, and Jonathan Lee Lester (Brittany Smith), many other adopted children, along with at least 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held February 11 at 12:00 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at the American Legion Post # 12 in Tyler, Texas.