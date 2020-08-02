Lawrence Eugene Ezzell
Lawrence Eugene Ezzell, age 79, of Tyler went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 as he slept at Christus Mother Francis Rehabilitation Hospital.
A memorial date of Aug. 8th is scheduled at Bethel Bible’s Downtown Tyler location from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A live stream may be viewed on https://bethelbible.com/.
Larry was born on November 7, 1940 in San Bernadino, CA to John Wesley Ezzell and Florence Hunsaker Ezzell. He was a member of Bethel Bible Church of Tyler for over 22 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Holt Ezzell; son, John Lawrence Ezzell; daughters, Tracy Lynn Hawk, and Krystal Chesney; grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Craig, Josh, and Brendan.
He was always active in the community, and an avid supporter of the local YMCA. He moved from California to Texas with his wife Debbie in 1986 where he became involved with the Arlington Lions Club.
Larry celebrated 43 years of sobriety in AA in January of this year. His long time struggle with chronic pain and illness did not affect his ability to bless others with his infectious smile and personality.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
