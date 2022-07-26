Lawaynea Shirlene Ryan
TYLER — Lawaynea Shirlene Ryan went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 21, 2022. She was born on June 22, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas. She was a resident of Tyler, Texas (Lindale, TX) at the time of her passing. While she worked for Chicken Express and Pizza Hut, she NEVER met a stranger.
She is joined in heaven by her beloved dog, Zorro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Wayne Crabtree and Shirley Mae Jones. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Shirlina and Daniel Feuquay and Lawanda Duke; grandchildren, Shaley Diaz, Nathan Feuquay, Keely Gannon and Dakota Duke; great grandchildren, Aiden, Eli, Jaxon, Logan and Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Debbie Hunt; niece, Mandi Weldon. She also leaves behind all of her “adopted” family and friends.
She will be greatly missed and loved forever. Rest in love - Mom, Nanny, Mama L, Ms. L.