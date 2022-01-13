LaWanda “June” Pendergrass
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Services for LaWanda June Pendergrass, 64, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church in New Chapel Hill with Dr. Gil Lain and Dr. Mike Bloodsworth officiating.
Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in New Chapel Hill under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
June passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.
She was born December 28, 1957 in Tyler to Kirby and Dorothy McCrary Williams.
June married her lifelong love on January 7, 1978 and they had just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. She was a teacher for 30 years and taught in Spring ISD and Whitehouse ISD. June was also an active part of Bethel Baptist Church, where she was Children’s Minister and Church pianist. She also served on numerous committees and led various Bible studies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Blundell.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Pendergrass of Tyler; sons, Daniel Pendergrass of Houston and Luke Pendergrass and wife Sarah of Conroe; grandsons, Eli and Ezra Pendergrass of Conroe; sister, Jill Williams of Tyler; beloved “Auntie”, Charline Williams of Bullard; brother-in-law, Ken Blundell and niece, Molly of Tyler and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Justin Williams, Jonathan Williams, Marshall Massey, Tommy Rogers, Frankie Lindsey and Kepen Gillam.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny McCrary, Justin Wheeler, John Gerdes, Jerry Rhodes, Tony Ward and David Jones.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Church.
If desired, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.
