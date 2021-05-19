Lawana Jo McGuyer
GRAND PRAIRIE — Mrs. Lawana Jo McGuyer, age 83 of Grand Prairie, Tx, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Arlington, Tx. She was born on March 17, 1938 in Big Spring, Tx to the late Johnny Brooks and Zona Mae Nix Brooks. She moved from Big Spring in 1960 to the D/FW metroplex where she lived for 33 years until finally relocating to Mineola, Tx in 1993. Lawana, who went by Jo, wore many hats in her lifetime including, wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, educator, and entrepreneur. She was a teacher at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for years and a business owner of multiple endeavors. Most notably, Jo owned a pageant dress design shop called Memaw’s Trunk, located in downtown Grand Prairie. She and the business were a fixture in the city and in the pageantry community throughout the 1980’s. Jo was a founding member of the Republican Woman of Wood County, something she was very proud of. She was also a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R) and at The Episcopal Church of St. Dunstan in Mineola. Jo loved reading, cooking, card games, watching golf, traveling and most of all, her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Porter, brother, J.L. Brooks and grandson, Louis Jett III.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy F. McGuyer; daughter, Elizabeth Dian Morgan and husband Greg; three grandchildren, Micheal Peterman, Liberty Kriesman and husband Allen and Angela Porter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Dunstan Episcopal 800 N. Johnson St. Mineola, Texas 75773 with Bishop Fraser W. Lawton conducting.
