Lawana Harper Sibley
TYLER — Lawana Harper Sibley, 82, of Tyler, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on November 9, 1938 to Henry Haskell Harper and Sallie Mae Harper in Tyler.
Lawana was a model of God’s grace and love, caring for her mother in her home for fourteen years until her death in 2010. A proud graduate of Tyler High School, Lawana enjoyed the company and fellowship of her classmates, some of whom she first met in elementary school, at weekly lunches and reunions. She loved the company of her friends and family, particularly time together in quilting weekends where the sewing was often secondary to the conversations and good food. One friend noted that she never knew anyone who had as many friends as Lawana and Sib. Lawana was never far from a good book and enjoyed spending time working in her beautiful yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles “Sib” Sibley, and her son, Wade Sibley, and her brother, John Harper. Lawana is survived by her two daughters, Sally Bridges (Prosper) and husband Jim, and Jill Riggs (Henderson) and husband Mark; grandchildren, Steven Burt (Lindale) and wife Sheila, Randy Burt (Bullard) and wife Bri, David Burt (Lindale), Cameron Bridges (Dallas) and wife Anna, and Abby Hecht (Austin) and husband Cole; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Luke, Addie, Riley, Harper, and Millie.
Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Bridges, Steven Burt, Randy Burt, David Burt, Kyle Riggs, Cole Hecht and Jason Pierson.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Rhoads of Pollard United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
