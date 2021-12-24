Lawana Dale Lee Ballard
JACKSONVILLE — Lawana Dale Lee Ballard went to be with our Lord on December 22, 2021. Lawana was born on August 25, 1928, in Upshur County, Texas, the daughter of Claud Avington and Clara Dale Lee. After graduating from Gladewater High School as salutatorian in 1945, she attended college at Southern Methodist University where she was a member of the Independent Student Organization and was active in theatre. While at SMU, she was also a nominee for Homecoming Queen. She graduated in 1950. One of her favorite college stories that she loved to tell was how she met her future husband, Jack Edward Ballard. As fate would have it, Jack and a friend were walking down a hallway, when he happened to see Lawana standing in one of the classrooms. He pointed Lawana out to his friend and said, “That is the girl I’m going to marry”. After finding someone to introduce him, Jack’s prediction came true six months later on April 7, 1950, when he did, in fact, marry the love of his life. After their wedding, they moved to Magnolia, Arkansas where Jack worked for his father-in-law in the oil business and was owner of Builder’s Specialty. Their three daughters were born during their time in Arkansas. In 1964, business ventures led Lawana and Jack to move their family to Jacksonville, Texas, where she continued to enjoy being a full-time mother and homemaker. Lawana and Jack shared 41 wonderful years of marriage and friendship until his death in 1991. What an example of a loving marriage they set for their family!
Lawana had a passion for many things. Although we never saw her throw a ball, she loved watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Other pastimes that she enjoyed were playing bridge, watching her favorite TV shows, and piddling in her flower beds. Crossword puzzles were no match for her sharp mind, and her one-a-day mini-Snickers bar kept her sweet tooth in check. One of the delights of her life was traveling, and she ventured around the world several times during her lifetime. Special mention must be made of Gerry Rivers, a dedicated lifelong friend and travel companion of many years. They enjoyed many excursions and cruises together.
Although Lawana accomplished many things in her life, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Affectionally known as “Mom-Mom”, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. There was always a new toy to play with, a snack, and a hug waiting at Mom-Mom’s house.
Lawana was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Jacksonville. Her life was a wonderful example of Christian love and values. She lived an exceptionally fulfilling 93 years. She loved her family and her Lord with all her heart. We will miss her sense of humor and generous spirit. She gave without expecting anything in return. The gifts she blessed us with were from her heart, and not for recognition, credit or personal gain. She gave so that others could have an easier journey through life. Whether we knew her as Mom or Mom-Mom, she was a central part of our lives. We will miss her greatly.
She has reunited with her husband and best friend, Jack Edward Ballard; and parents, Claud Avington and Clara Dale Rogers Lee, brother, Claud Rogers Lee; and sister and brother-in-law, Anita Vick Lee DuPriest and Grady DuPriest.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Martin Swanson of Neches, Lana and Craig Barber of Jacksonville, and Bonnie and Mark Petter of Montgomery, Texas; six grandchildren, Shannon Swanson Landers and husband, Scott of Dallas, Texas, Moon Swanson and wife, Dena Lee of Neches, Texas, Grant Barber of Bullard, Texas, Jennifer Barber Long and husband, Chad of Bullard, Texas, Natalie Petter Nicholson and husband, Jeremy of Spring, Texas and Daniel Petter of Conroe, Texas; 15 great-grandchildren, and two beloved nephews and their wives, Larry DuPriest and wife, Beverly and Keith DuPriest and wife, Trish.
Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. A celebration of her life and graveside services will be held at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville on Monday December 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Barbara Morgan officiating. Mrs. Ballard’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials in honor of Lawana may be made to First Christian Church, Hospice of East Texas or charity of your choice.