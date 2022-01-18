LaVonn Jeanette (Vickers) Higgs
LINDALE — Graveside services for LaVonn Jeanette (Vickers) Higgs, 87, of Lindale (formally of Flint and Tyler), will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 1:30 PM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler with Bro. Scott Gorbett officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks-Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
LaVonn passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Bluebonnet Point Wellness, Bullard, Tx
LaVonn was born July 6, 1934 in McPherson, Kansas to Leonard and Ellen Johnson. She grew up on a wheat farm in the Swedish community of New Gottland, McPherson, Kansas. Her parents chose not to teach their children to speak/understand swede, but only spoke it to each other.
LaVonn graduated from McPherson High School, attended Tyler Junior College. She was employed 10 years as a telephone operator in McPherson, Ks where she met Edward Lawrence Vickers (who was there to work a storm outage from a tornado), and transferred to Tyler, Texas after they married. She was a homemaker, held offices in Woodmen of the World, was active in PTA for Dixie Elementary and Stewart Jr High schools. She volunteered for hospice. She loved to play the piano/organ and played for several churches in East Texas area. She was a Christian, attending the New Gottland Covenant church with her family as a child, and was an active member of several Baptists churches in East Texas area with current membership at Noonday Baptist Church, Tyler. She loved her family, working in the yard with her flowers, gardening, helping others, and serving her Lord and Savior.
LaVonn is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lawrence Vickers, her parents, Leonard and Ellen Johnson, McPherson, KS, her sister, Eleanor Johnson Martin, Quinter, KS, her brother Merlyn Johnson, Tulsa, OK, her brother Janus Johnson, McPherson, KS, and her twin sister LaVerna Johnson Chenault.
LaVonn is survived by daughters and husbands Sharon and Larry Abercrombie, Lindale, Tx and Sandra and Joe West, Diana, Tx; granddaughter Andrea Abercrombie, Lindale, Tx; grandsons and wives Brian and Menissa Abercrombie, Lindale, Tx; Jared and Lindsey West, Mont Belvieu, Tx; Jacob and Shelby West, Diana, Tx; great-grandsons Camden Abercrombie and Luke Abercrombie, Lindale, Tx and Marshall West, Mont Belvieu, Tx.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Taylor, grandsons, Brian Abercrombie, Jared West, Jacob West, and great grandsons, Camden Abercrombie, Luke Abercrombie
Honorary pallbearer will be great-grandson Marshall West.
If desired, memorials may be made to Noonday Baptist Church at 16701 CR 196, Tyler, Tx 75703.