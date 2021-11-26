LaVone Baker
ARP — Services for LaVone Armstrong Baker, 77, Arp, will be at 10am, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, TX, with Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating. Burial will be in Mason Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
LaVone passed away, Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born February 13, 1944, in Smith County to the late Joe Arthur and Alie Katherine Armstrong. LaVone grew up in Arp, graduated Arp High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, Andrew Jackson on August 20, 1962 in Arp. LaVone was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. LaVone spent most of her working career in banking. LaVone loved attending every ball game, swim meet, twirling meet, cheer competition, marching band competition or anything else one of her kids, grand kids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews were ever involved in. In her spare time, she loved to travel, shop, volunteer, was an avid reader and excellent Mahjong player. She was a true, loving, supportive and dedicated wife and mother. LaVone was a longtime member of the Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and she truly loved God.
LaVone was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Andrew Jackson “Slim” Baker, her parents, Joe Arthur and Alie Katherine Armstrong and sisters LuJean Stidham and Claudia Pitner.
Survivors include a sister, Diane Lacy and husband Jack, Arp, brother-in-law Marshall Pitner, Longview, and her children; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Anthony and Melissa Baker, Allen, and Gregory Baker, Arp; a daughter Kathy D. Baker, Arp; two grandchildren and their spouses, Drew and Megan Bennett, Fate, and Kelley and James Elam, Tyler; and two great granddaughters, Kensie Leigh Elam, Tyler and Victori Grace Bennett, Fate, numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Jack Brady, Landry Brady, Rusty Brady, Drew Bennett, James Elam and Bobby Parker.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Friday, November 26th, at the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home - Overton.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler Texas 75701 or Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 87, Arp, Texas 75750.