Lavina Mae Shelton

Mrs. Shelton was born in Blair, Nebraska on May 7, 1925. She was the first daughter of Pearl & Henry Johnson.
She spent her younger years in Blair, Nebraska. She loved books and was an avid reader until the day she passed.
In 1972 she graduated from Oklahoma Christian College with a Bachelor of Science. She lived in Napa, California where she was head of Medical Records and Auditing at Napa State Hospital. Upon retiring in 1990, she moved to Tyler, Texas where she has lived for the last 30 years.
Lavina was a faithful member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler Texas. She lived in Garden Estates where she was a card and board game enthusiast. She was also passionate about caring for the resident library.
She was preceded in death by husband, Merle F. Shelton, sister, Viola Morgan, and grandson, Robert Davis Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Cimino from Ben Wheeler Texas, and Carol Shelton from California, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
At Lavina’s request her body has been donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center for the advancement of science.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the employees and residents at Garden Estates. It is a wonderful facility and she was truly happy there.