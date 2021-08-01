LaVerne Avonea Hines
BLANCO — LaVerne Avonea “Morgan” Hines of Tyler passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the age of 95. Morgan was born in Montgomery, LA on May 30,1926 to Steve C. and Ada (Dear Jac) Morgan. Morgan grew up in Ferriday, LA during the years of the Great Depression. As a young child, her father, who had been an army chef and owned a cafe, taught her to cook and make candy. Outside the kitchen, she spent much of her time investigating the wonders of God’s creation; she loved nature and approached it from a scientific viewpoint.
Upon graduation from high school, she attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (Louisiana Tech) and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor’s degree in the field of science. She stayed at Tech for an additional 10 months to pursue studies in histology, urology, hematology, bacteriology, and chemistry. From there, Morgan went to work at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS and then returned to Ferriday to work in a hospital closer to home.
In the summer of 1948, Morgan headed to Houston, suitcase in hand, to pursue her medical technology certification. She roomed at the YWCA and landed a job at Jefferson Davis Charity Hospital where she quickly worked her way into the lead position in the hematology lab. After her work shifts, she directed her attention to the cancer ward where she would spend her evenings reading to or just visiting with the patients. It was at Jefferson Davis Hospital that she met the man she would forever refer to as “My Sweetheart” and on December 18, 1949, she married her sweetheart, James Dean “J. D.” Hines, Jr. Married to J.D. for over 70 years, they had 3 children and brought into their family a young Kenneth Reed.
Morgan went back to school and was granted a Master’s Degree in Earth Science in 1969. She taught Earth Science in Tyler, one year at Hubbard Middle School and finished her 18-year teaching career at Stewart Middle School. She loved teaching children about God’s earth and often describe it as “teaching His creation from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the heavens”.
As Morgan raised her children, she became involved with Camp Fire Girls and was a leader in the organization for 8 years. She loved to teach the girls how to camp, explore their world, and be independent young women. She was known in her circles for making divinity candy and she would deliver batches of divinity and other baked goods to her friends and loved ones confined to nursing homes around Tyler.
Morgan loved to bake, to camp, and share her talents and experiences with young people. She was a founding member of the Woods Baptist Church in Tyler and an avid Sunday school teacher. She was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her three children: Steven Hines of Blanco, Sandy Knecht of Johnson City, and Jadell Hines of Blanco; Kenneth Reed of Lago Vista, and her brother, Kirk (Buck) Morgan of Ferriday, LA; 9 grandchildren: Jennifer Turner, Stephanie Raney, Cristelle Hines, Morgan Knecht, Klint Knecht, Darcy Medina, Brandon Kerr and Aubrie Juvé, and step-granddaughter, Alicia Kane and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband J.D. Hines, Jr, infant daughter, Angela Hines, and grandson, Spencer Knecht.
She touched the lives of those around her by her unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, her independent attitude, and her undying servant spirit. Her memory will continue to guide the lives of her loved ones where she will be thought of often, remembered with laughter, and loved forever.
Services for Morgan will be graveside at Faulkenberry Cemetery in Groesbeck, TX at 10:30 am.