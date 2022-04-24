LaVelle Brown
TYLER — Services for LaVelle Brown, 100, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1:00 P at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Tim Wade officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
LaVelle passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Pinecrest Nursing Home.
LaVelle was born May 27,1921 in San Augustine to Arthur Lee and Fannie Mae Munson.
LaVelle was a member of Green Acres Baptist church and sang in the choir. She loved her church and Sunday school friends. She was also a member of the Katherine Speas garden club for many years. LaVelle loved being with her family and there was always laughter when she was around. She also loved to travel with family and friends. She will be remembered in the hearts of so many people that loved her.
LaVelle is preceded in death by J.D. Brown, her husband of 50 years; parents, Authur Lee and Fannie Mae Munson; sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Merle Coker and brother-in-law, John Rich
LaVelle is survived by children Tom Brown (Karen), Cathy Champion and Mike Brown (Stacy). She has grandchildren, David Champion, Stephen Champion, Chris Champion(Misty), Lisa Brown(Sam), Lauren Brown, Maddie Brown, Zack Brown and great-grandchild, Amara Brown. She also has lots of nieces and nephews that adored her as well as her special caregivers and friends Dede Spitler, Martha Baldwin and Regina Rush.
