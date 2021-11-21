Laura Ruth Tedford
BROWNSBORO — Funeral services for Laura Tedford, 60, of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Chandler First Assembly of God. Rev. Wallace Rains will officiate. Interment will follow at Echols Cemetery on Jennings Mountain under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tedford went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2021, in Brownsboro, surrounded by the family she loved.
Laura Ruth (Parker) Tedford was born August 11, 1961, in Tyler, the daughter of Arlie Randolph “Randy” Parker and Sarah Ruth (Wallace) Parker. She was a lifelong and devoted member of Chandler First Assembly of God and graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1979. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie before returning to East Texas, where she would graduate from the University of Texas at Tyler with bachelor’s degrees in Business and Education. After having known each other since junior high, Laura married David Tedford on March 20, 1981. Together they had two children she raised at home until 1992 when she began teaching at Chandler Elementary School. In 2000, she obtained her real estate broker license and went into partnership with her father and sister at Crestview Properties in Chandler. During her free time Laura enjoyed playing dominoes with friends and going to the beach. To her family, Laura was a peace keeper to all, selfless, patient, and decisive. Her remarkable legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Parker.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, David Tedford of Brownsboro; children, Drew Tedford and wife Greer of Austin, Lauren Rinehart and husband Jerid of Brownsboro; mother, Sarah Parker of Chandler; sister, Mary Nichols and husband Charlie of Palestine; grandchildren, Jack Tedford, Mary Tedford, Elizabeth Rinehart, Eli Rinehart, Beau Rinehart; parents-in-law, C.D. and Billie Tedford along with other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Larry and Olivia Tedford, Jim and Melissa Hughes, Keith and Cindy Bailey, and Randy and Lori McGill.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler First Assembly of God.
