Laura Maxine (Cookston) Evans
TYLER — Our Yellow Rose of Texas, Laura Maxine Cookston Evans, went to be with our Lord and the love of her life, Everett, on February 15, 2023.
Maxine was born on August 23, 1936 in Royce City, Texas to Max Earl and Geneva Nell Jackson Cookston.
She and Everett met in the 8th grade when they were elected Queen & King of their class. Their courtship began on a date to the Texas O.U. football game. Later love blossomed as they shared a train ride with Young Life to Star Ranch in Colorado. Maxine and Everett were married on December 18, 1953. Three daughters, Shelley, Kelley and Holley quickly arrived and they also welcomed her brother, Ron, age 11, to their family.
Texas strong, Maxine, put her heart into family and friends as well a love for family history. As a young homemaker in Tyler, her focus extended to her beautiful home to be enjoyed with her daughters, their friends and families, making fun memories, too many to count over 6 decades.
Maxine was The First Lady of Shriners as she served alongside her husband, Everett, as he was Chairman of The Board of the Shriners Hospitals of North America. Together they toured 19 Shriners Orthopedic hospitals, 13 Shriners Burn Institutes and numerous organizations.
She was a charter member of The Tyler Doll Club, Daughters of The Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of The Confederacy, Oakwood Cemetery Restoration committee and The Madame Alexander Doll Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett M. Evans and her parents.
Maxine is survived by her loving family of three daughters and their spouses, Shelley and Randy Ziehe, Kelley and Lonny Uzzell, Holley and Eddie Howard; her six grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Amanda Ziehe, John and Amber Howard, Kaitlin Ziehe, Mark and Sara Uzzell, Jerrad and Jaymie Howard, Matt and Claire Uzzell; and eight great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her brother, Dr. Ron and his wife, Mary Cookston; and his two sons Jeff and Emery Cookston.
Pallbearers: Ryan Ziehe, John Howard, Mark Uzzell, Jerrad Howard, Matt Uzzell, and Emery Cookston.
Services will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Reception will follow the service. Private graveside will be held at Cathedral in the Pines.
Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org); or Sharon Shriner’s Transportation and Memorial fund, 10027 Hwy 31, Tyler TX 75707 (www.sharonshriners.com).