Laura Mae Sieber
TYLER — Funeral Services for Laura Grigg Sieber are scheduled at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Texas. Services will be officiated by Reverend Tommy Hardin. Final interment will be held at Mason Cemetery in Arp, Texas. Visitation will be held at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church an hour prior to services beginning. Mrs. Sieber passed away March 19, 2022.
She was born February 2, 1927, in Cherryvale, Kansas to the late Robert and Stella Grigg. She graduated from Arroyo Grande Union High School, Arroyo Grande, California in 1945. She married her husband of 71 years in Pacific Grove, California in 1949.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lt Col Carl W. Sieber, one son, Steven Sieber and both of her parents. Also, two of her sisters, Helen Whitaker, and Joyce Amos.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Sieber of Troup, and two sons, Chris Sieber and wife, Janine of Plano, and Wayne Sieber and wife, Christy of Turnertown. Her four grandsons, David and Jonathan Sieber of Plano, and Shane and Adam Sieber of Tyler, and one granddaughter, Kylee Spraggins of Longview. Two sisters, Dorothy Klein of Whitehouse, and Marilyn Jones of Bullard.
She was a long-time member and Sunday School teacher at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, Texas, or Bethany Christian School, Plano, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.