Laura Mae Moran
TYLER — “…For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. ‘Death is swallowed up in victory’ … Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor.15:52–54, 57).
Laura Mae Moran died Oct. 13th , 2021. Born May 23rd, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas Benton Johnson, Sr. and Ella Mae Johnson, she was eldest of eight children. Laura enjoyed music, singing, and playing the violin and French horn. She earned LVN and RN degrees. At 91, her license was active.
In 1974 Laura married James Lee Moran. For over 20 years Laura helped Jim minister to broken people in his practice as a psychologist. The Morans loved God and their neighbor. Laura was an outgoing person, known for her enthusiastic caring attitude and sincere interest in others.
Among those who love and miss Laura Mae Moran are daughter Michele; sisters Rue Bell and Ella Horter; brother-in-law Harold; grandchildren Jessica Lewis (Jordan), Joshua Voyce, Randall Wright (Melissa), Renee Arias (Boris), Katie Swanson (Peter), and nine great-grandchildren.
Laura was preceded in death by her devoted husband of almost 38 years, James Lee Moran; her parents; sisters Mary, Faith, and Grace; brothers John Wesley and Thomas; and daughter Cindy Wright. We await a joyful reunion at Christ’s return.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of God Big Sandy, where a remembrance service is planned for 4:30 pm, Saturday, November 6, 2021.