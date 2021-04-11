Laura Lynn Clower Bratton
TYLER — A visitation for Laura Lynn Clower Bratton, 61, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, April 13th, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.
Ms. Bratton passed away Thursday, April 8th, peacefully at her home. She was born on March 26, 1960, in Tyler to Gary and Ann Skinner Clower.
Laura graduated from John Tyler High School in 1978 and along with positions at other companies, she was employed at East Texas Medical Center as a patient services representative for 20 plus years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doc and Sybil Skinner, of Van, Texas; and Herbert and Elizabeth Clower of Grand Saline, Texas.
Ms. Bratton is survived by her loving family including her mother and father, Ann and Gary Clower; her brothers, Russ and Jeff Clower; nephew, Britt Clower; niece, and family, Tori and Aaron Bragg; and her precious great nieces, Ava and Riley Bragg. She will also be dearly missed by her aunts and uncles, Sue and Ardene Hendley and Steve and Kay Skinner Ditmore, all of Tyler.
Laura adored watching her two great nieces, Ava and Riley, grow up and was looking forward to the upcoming arrival of John Russell, her new great-nephew.
She loved her wonderful co-workers who always checked up on her and made her laugh and feel special.
Laura was an optimistic person despite all her health challenges. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
If desired, memorials may be made in her name to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
