TYLER — Laura Lee Taylor
Laura Lee Taylor passed peacefully from this earth on October 8, 2022, at the age of 96. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, Texas. Reverend Dr. Stuart Baskin will officiate. Graveside rites will be in Rose Hill Cemetery on Thursday, October 13 at 1:30 p.m. under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Laura Lee was born in Westphalia, Texas, to Lawrence and Rose Kleypas on December 6, 1925. Her happy childhood with her three siblings in Temple, Texas, was interrupted by the bombing of Pearl Harbor on the day after her sixteenth birthday. She grew into a beautiful red-head and met Dr. Phillip William Taylor on her first day of work as an office assistant at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. The two married on July 16, 1948. For 57 years they were devoted to each other and to their three children, teaching them to love and serve others and to honor God.
Laura Lee had many talents. Belonging to the Junior League of Tyler and the Smith County Medical Society gave her numerous opportunities to participate in community service. She was known for treating her friends to lovely dinner parties, delivering homemade sourdough bread to neighbors, and being a consummate seamstress. Her gracious smile and warm, loving spirit will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: a son, John Taylor and wife, Donna; two daughters, Linda Hall and husband, David, Cynthia Barton; one brother, Larry Kleypas and wife Nancy; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Phillip William Taylor; her sister, Rosemarie Cross, and her brother, Melvin Kleypas.
Special thanks for compassionate care and support of Laura Lee are extended to staff of Hospice of East Texas, to caregivers Francis Chalk, Stephanie Schulze, and Angie George. We remember gratefully the steadfast love and support over many years from Laura Lee’s nieces, Shannon and Shelley Cross. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk Street, Tyler, Texas 75701 or to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 3531 S. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75701 (alzalliance.org).