Laura Kay Alvey
LINDALE — Services for Laura Kay Praytor Alvey, 70, of Lindale will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Jamie Cowart officiating. Burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery, 11804 County Road 494, Tyler,TX 75706 at 1:30 p.m. Laura gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at UTSW in Dallas. She was born September 20, 1950 in Tyler to Weldon and Mildred (Gibson) Praytor. Laura graduated from Lindale High School in 1969. She was married to Gean Dale Alvey on April 17th, 1970. Laura was a member of First Baptist Church Lindale, Lindale Garden Club, a board member of Keystone Credit Union and an active officer in the Hopewell Cemetery Association. She retired from Tyler Pipe after 43 years of dedicated service in 2016.
Laura never met a stranger, she loved everyone and everyone loved her. From the time she was born and was nicknamed “Happy Jack”, she always had a smile on her face and you knew she was smiling from her heart. Laura also loved animals, especially her cats. She had many throughout her lifetime, including one she bought for $5 when she was in high school much to her father’s dismay. Around Laura, you could never leave a drink unattended, it was guaranteed to end up in the sink before you were done with it.
Her favorite jobs were wife, mother, sister and Mimi. Mimi loved her Grand Girls. Her time was spent attending school functions, sporting events, rodeos, playdays, and anything they were involved in. She was always there to support her kids and grandkids in anything they were doing. She will be greatly missed by everyone she has touched over the years.
Laura is survived by the love of her life and partner of 51 years, Gean Dale; Daughter - Denise; Son - Derric and wife, Sarah; her two Grand Girls, Jolee and Kacee Alvey all of Lindale, TX; Sisters - Pat Streetman, Nell Hyde, Sue Wortham, Shirley Abbott, and Beth Praytor; she was loved by her many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sisters - Eloise and Louise; her brother - Mitch Praytor and wife Ann; her brother - Bud Praytor; Brother-in-Laws - Ray Streetman, Jim Hyde, David Wortham and Billy Abbott. Nephews - Keith Praytor and Chris Streetman. Pallbearers will be Buddy Munn, Arthur Earl Baldwin, Louie Brown, Monty Shank, Barry Patterson and Terry Nowland.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at UTSW for their exceptional care and compassion along with their deep dedication to helping her through her illness.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hopewell Cemetery Association, 13036 FM 2710, Lindale, TX 75771.