Latrece Smith
RICHARDSON — Latrece Keahey Smith, age 91, passed into the gates of Heaven and the loving arms of Christ, on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Richardson, TX. Latrece was born in Colfax, Texas on June 19, 1930, to Samuel Hansford Keahey and Ethel May Stewart.
She was married for 52 years to the love of her life, LTC (Ret) Don Edward Smith, who proceeded her in death. God’s mission for her, and her chosen profession was wife, mother, and homemaker. She earned her PHT “Putting Husband Through” college certification while working in Bryan when Don was attending Texas A&M University. She enjoyed using her unlimited creativity and cooking skills, playing games with family, and gatherings at the church.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children Leisa Kay (Cliff) of Tyler, Jule’ Miller (Michael) of Wylie, Michael Smith (Holly) of Callender Lake, and Denise Smith (Jimmy) of Van. Latrece had eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Colfax United Methodist Tabernacle in Colfax, Texas.
Serving as Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
After much consideration and taking precautionary measures, attendance will be limited to immediate family.