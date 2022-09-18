Larue Janette Hardee
FLINT — Larue Janette Hardee was born to Colonel and Mrs. W.F. Cheney in Reno Nevada on April 19, 1937. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Brooks Hardee who is the former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas; daughters, Janette Cantwell of Austin, Texas; Michelle Dark of Pine Colorado; and four grandchildren
Larue attended schools in Nevada; Kansas; California; Tokyo, Japan; and Salonica and Athens, Greece where her father was military attaché. She returned from Greece to attend the University of Wyoming where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Later she earned a master’s degree from Texas A&M University, Commerce. Larue did hospital nursing at the Great Lakes Naval Station and public health nursing in Fort Myers and Gainesville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Smith County, Texas. Thereafter she taught at the Texas Eastern School of Nursing and became Director of TESN. As Director of TESN, she led the school to become accredited by the National League of Nursing. Afterward, she became an elder in the Presbyterian Church.
She passed away peacefully September 15, 2022. She will be remembered by all who knew her.
Services for Larue will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.