Larry Samuel Bright
BROWNSBORO — On Saturday, September 18, 2021, Larry Samuel Bright went home to spend eternity with Jesus and the family and friends that went on before him. With the grace, strength, and courage supplied by his Savior, Larry fought a valiant battle against prostate cancer.
Born in Athens, Texas on August 11, 1956 to E.L. and Edyth Bright, Larry was raised in West Columbia Texas where he honed his skill and love for baseball, fishing, and hunting. After graduation from West Columbia High School in 1974, Larry moved with his family to Brownsboro, foregoing a college scholarship to Brazosport College in choir. Establishing residence on family land in Brownsboro, Larry began attending Tyler Junior College. Very soon after moving to Brownsboro, Larry was introduced by his sister to the love of his life, his “baby girl”, Cindy Osborn. The two celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on December 31, 2020.
Larry’s love of baseball continued as he played on several slow-pitch softball teams through the years. When he reached his mid-40’s and found himself on teams with his son, where other players began calling him Pappy, he decided to hang up his cleats. In addition to playing softball, he coached his son in Little League baseball from the time he was 6 until he was out of school. He continued his leadership and guidance on the baseball field by helping coach his two grandsons until the cancer began to interfere.
In the fall, Thursday and Friday nights were special. Larry was so proud and honored to go to all the Junior High and High School football games just to watch his daughter twirl her baton and lead the Brownsboro bands. Although he hated Austin because it was just too weird for him, he would go to be with his daughter at the state twirling competitions.
Larry enjoyed learning the rules and the games of soccer, football and volleyball while he traveled to watch his granddaughters play their games.
He loved watching his children and grandchildren, but he would be first to tell them, and everyone else, that every talent and gift they had come not from coaches or from anything they had done themselves, but from Jesus Christ, and He was to be honored in everything they did.
Although this kept him busy, he still found time to enjoy other loves such as hunting and fishing, as evidenced by the deer heads and fish mounts hanging in his living room. He had such amazing memories and stories of time spent at the deer leases in Stephenville, LaRue, and Oklahoma with his family. As for fishing, it has been said that Larry could spit in the dirt, make a mud puddle, and catch a fish out of it! There was no doubt he had a gift, but he loved learning of a new way to fish or some hunting tip. It also brought him great joy to teach others, especially his children and grandchildren, what he knew or had learned. He often said he never doubted if his family would ever go hungry because he had taught them how to hunt, catch, grow, and prepare their own food.
Larry served Jesus Christ as an ordained deacon and by leading music, directing choirs, singing solos, duets, and in a trio. His work as a deacon was an honor he treasured and did not take lightly. In his 65 years, Larry’s employment included Floyd Crawley Marine, Tyler Pipe, CSI Company and Kelly-Springfield. After 30 years with UPS as a package car driver, where he was fondly called “Lightening Larry” by his co-workers, Larry retired. After two years of retirement, Larry became restless and began work with his dear friend, Larry Smith, at Larry’s Waterwells where he learned to drill and repair water wells.
Larry will join many, many friends and family in Heaven, including his parents, E.L. and Edyth Bright, and parents-in-love, C.T. and Fran Osborn. To continue his legacy of love and treasure his memory he leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Cindy, his son Matthew Bright and Rachelle, of Brownsboro, his daughter Sarah Odom and husband Brandon, of Longview, the six pieces of his heart, his grandchildren Garrett Bright, Katelynn Turner, Olivia Odom, Jaxson Bright, Payton Bright, and Katherine Odom, siblings Robert Bright and wife Stephanie, Nancy Zickuhr and husband David, and Louie Bright and wife Ruth. Siblings-in-love Sheri Williams and husband Steve, Lorri Hawkins and husband Harold, and Tammy Anderson. He leaves behind nephews and nieces, numerous great-nephews and nieces, one great-great nephew, and other relatives that will miss him and his love.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Leagueville Baptist Church, with Bro. Donald Thomas and Bro. Wayne Bickley officiating. Musicians will be Bro. Tom Bragdon and Johnny Luker. Interment will be held at Red Hill Cemetery immediately following the services, with Bro. Tom Bragdon and Bro. Matt Simms officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens.
Pallbearers will be Charles Couey, Bubba (Royce) Couey, Wayne Maxwell, Jamie Maxwell, Chad Harbuck, Chris Jackson, Shaun Stamps, and Travis Blaylock.
Honorary pallbearers will be classmates of West Columbia High School, co-workers from UPS, and many young men Larry coached and played ball with over the years.
The family will be forever grateful for the love and care shown them by Caring Hearts Hospice, and they would be remiss if failing to mention the amazing nursing skills of Kayla Arnold and Anna Currin.
“And the thought that makes me smile now, even as tears fall down, is that the only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now”.