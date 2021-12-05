Larry Neil Ivy
TYLER — Larry Neil Ivy of Tyler passed away on December 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. Ivy was born November 7, 1947, in Tyler to Maurice and Loutokah Ivy. He attended John Tyler High School and furthered his education at the University of Texas at Tyler, where he achieved his bachelor’s degree. He was a Freemason for 25 years and spent much of his time rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He retired after a successful career at Carrier. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, bowling, watching westerns, and spending time having drinks with friends at his local VFW post #1799. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Ivy; his mother, Loutokah Ivy; his brother, Eddie Ivy; and his nephew, Stephen Cooney. He is survived by his sons, Roy and Ronnie Ivy; his daughter, Lauren Thompson and her husband, John Thompson; his brother, Carl Ivy; his sister, Ginger Eaton and her husband, Randy Eaton; and his granddaughters, Kayla, Victoria, Valerie, and Ellie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Ivy will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral home in Tyler. Visitation will be scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday December 7, 2021. Pallbearers will be Roy Ivy, Ronnie Ivy, John Thompson, Greg Ivy, Matt Ivy and Kelby Ballew.