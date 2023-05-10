Larry Joe Kirkpatrick
BROWNSBORO — Larry Joe Kirkpatrick of Brownsboro, Texas passed to his heavenly home on May 8, 2023.
He was born on January 4, 1952 to Roy H. and Eva Jackson Kirkpatrick in Athens, Texas.
Larry attended Brownsboro Schools graduating with the Class of 1970.
Larry had a strong Christian Faith and was an active member of Brownsboro Methodist Church.
He married Shirley Hicks on May 18, 1973 and they have four children.
He worked and retired from the Cotton Belt Railroad as a machine operator in the Maintenance of Way Division.
Larry’s retirement was filled with woodworking crafting beautiful crosses and stars. He enjoyed leading singing at church service, Men’s church meetings and watching Football. He never met a stranger and had a giving heart.
His greatest Joy was being Gramps to his three GrandKids.
Larry is survived by his wife of 49+ years Shirley, Children and spouses: Regina and Mark Douglas, Vickie and Tommy Dingler, Deena Kirkpatrick, and Cassidy Kirkpatrick. Grandchildren: Carissa Dingler, Hayes and Nash Kirkpatrick. Brother and sister-in-law Hayden and Linda Kirkpatrick. Brother and Sister-in-law Connie and Linda Hicks. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother Roy Edward Kirkpatrick.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:00pm at Brownsboro Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to: Brownsboro Methodist Church P.O. Box 154, Brownsboro, Texas 75756 or New Hope Cemetery P.O. Box 615 Brownsboro, Texas 75756.