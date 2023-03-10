Larry James Kenshalo
TYLER — A Celebration of Life will be held on March 18 at 1 pm at Jackson Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral home in Tyler. Larry lost his battle, but not without a fight, against heart and kidney disease on March 7.
Larry was born on April 5 1943 in Fresno, Ca. to James H Kenshalo and Dorothy E Taylor, who preceded him in death.
Larry retired from Central Freight lines where he had over 3 million miles safe driving and made true life long friends. Larry’s greatest joy in life was his family but his love of fishing was a close second. He also loved his many hunting trips with friends to West Texas and Colorado.
Larry was preceded in death by his eldest son Gary Kenshalo. He is survived by his wife Linda Kimbrell Kenshalo, his sons and dtr-in-laws Jerry and Liz Kenshalo and Matt and Megan Kenshalo. His step-daughters Sandee Sachse and Paula Leonard and husband Mike. Grandchildren Larry J Kenshalo, Quintan Carr and wife Breanna, Ashlyn Funderburk, Johnathon Kenshalo, Haden Hammers and Aiden James Kenshalo. One great-grandchild Finley James Carr. He is also survived by a brother Dennis Kenshalo and wife Di. Nieces Lori Olivero, Christina Bayma, nephew Kirk Kenshalo and many many friends.
