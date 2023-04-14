Larry Gene Adkins
FLINT — Larry was born in Bernie, Missouri on November 27, 1943 to Ezra and Carrie Anthony Adkins. He went to meet Jesus on April 8, 2023. Larry married his wife, Linda on May 3, 1975. They were a loving and devoted couple. Larry was a member of South Spring Baptist Church. He served in the Marine Corps for 21 years. He had two tours in Viet Nam. He was a proud Marine and retired at the rank of Major. He was a life long member of the Marine Corps League.
He loved children. He started Toys for Tots in Smith County and served as director for many years. He continued to help out every year. He wanted every child to have a toy for Christmas. Larry helped with Royal Kids Camp and Teen Reach Camp. He loved those foster children. He served with the RAs at South Spring for many years also and he and Linda served with CASA for a year.
Larry took mission trips to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and several to Honduras.
He was able to fit many people in those countries with hearing aids.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Linda, three children, Debi Smith, Scot Chaitoo, and Jennifer Frazier, four grandsons, Landon Smith, Peyton Smith, Shane Smith, and Ethan Frazier, one granddaughter, Maela Frazier, one great granddaughter, Monroe Smith and one great grandson, Ellis Smith and nieces and nephews and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at South Spring Baptist Church on Saturday April 15, 2023. At 3:00 PM. The family can be visited before hand at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.