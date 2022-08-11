Larry Gale Farquer
JACKSONVILLE — Larry Gale Farquer, 80, Sunrise June 22, 1942 and Sunset July 29, 2022.
He was born in Clovis, New Mexico.
Larry proudly served his country, his state and his community. He made a career of the United States Army and the Texas National Guard for about 20 years, law enforcement for about 20 years, and taught and substituted at Whitehouse High School for over 20 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Patricia Farquer; daughters, Carol and Ron Wade; Rhonda and Mike Burton; grandchildren, Kelsey Wade, Tyler Burton, Reagan and Joseph Klein; great-grandchild, Blakely Klein; and brother Rick and Donna Wilson.
Laid to rest with military honors at a private family burial for military graveside at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Arlington, Texas.