Larry Douglas Hearon
TYLER — Larry Douglas Hearon, 71, of Tyler, Texas went home to his heavenly Father on the morning of September 19, 2020.
Larry was born to Bobbie J. and Thomas V. Hearon and grew up in Whitehouse, Texas attending Whitehouse schools.
Larry was a quiet gentle man loved by so many. He was an avid hunter his entire life and loved deer and duck hunting. Larry retired from Carrier Corporation after 40 plus years of service. After retirement, he started running and began entering 5k races, always wanting to beat his last race time.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas and his mother, Bobbie. He has left behind a loving daughter, Christie Hubbard and grandson, Blake Hubbard both of Tyler. He also leaves behind sisters, Linda Hearon Ham, Maria Hearon Davenport (brother-in-law Joe Davenport) and brother Kenneth Hearon (sister-in-law Sue Hearon) all of Whitehouse; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful friend and companion, Ms. Toni Childs of Chandler.
No services are pending. Memorials can be made to the Treatment and Learning Center for Children with Autism 1710 West Front St., Tyler, TX 75702
