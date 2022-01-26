Larry “Del” Roquemore, Jr.
WHITEHOUSE —
Services for Larry Delbert “Del” Roquemore, Jr., 54, of Whitehouse, will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Roquemore passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by his dearest loved ones on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born June 9, 1967, in Palestine, to Larry and Tana Roquemore.
Del was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he met his wife, Loretta Roquemore. Together the two brought together a family full of love and fun. Del was a devoted husband and father. He took pride in making his family laugh and providing for them in any way he could. Del had numerous opportunities to share his love of Jesus Christ with others, it is because of his love for God that he was able to love on so many during his time here on earth.
Del was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother, Tana Roquemore. He is survived by his loving family including wife, Loretta Roquemore and children, Kori Roquemore, Cameron Roquemore, and Brendan Roquemore; father, Larry Roquemore Sr.; brothers, Dalton Anderson-Roquemore and David Roquemore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Westerfield, Shea Spinelli, Phillip Casey, Roy Wooten, Darrell Wallace, and Hunter Youngblood.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.