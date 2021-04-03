Larry Dee McGhee
TYLER — Larry Dee McGhee, age 73, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Larry was born Sunday, August 17, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Malcolm McGhee and Helen Hayes.
Larry graduated from John Tyler High in 1965 and went to Tyler Junior College. He was drafted into the Army, then accepted into the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. Larry played in a band in high school and taught guitar lessons at Mundt Music on Saturdays, which was a passion of his. He worked at the Liberty Theater on the square in Tyler and at the courthouse. Larry became a truck driver and drove for Maxwell lumber and Mobile 1. He retired from TX TransEastern with a 23 year excellent safety award. Larry enjoyed riding horses, playing his guitar, working on vehicles, boating at the lake and above all helping others. He loved praising and talking about the Lord and spending precious time with his kids and grandkids.
Larry is survived by his son, Jeff McGhee of Flint; daughters, Leslie (Ron) Adkison of Henderson, Lisa (Colin) Smith of Marshall, Cindy (Neil) Gokey of Seattle, WA, and Marsha Pierce of Tyler; brother, Charles (Sharon) McGhee of Dallas; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; aunt, Joyce Claer; and cousin, Richard Humphreys.
A time of visitation for Larry will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, then the celebration of life will occur at 2:00 p.m., following a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
