Larry Dean Lantrip

In March of 1951 he married the former Leta Fern Davidson of Edom, and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Larry attended Van schools, graduating in 1949. After working in several oil fields in East and West Texas, he was hired by the Pure Oil Company to work in the Van field. In 1967 he was transferred by Pure to their oil field in Houma, Louisiana, where his family lived until his retirement from Union Oil Company in 1984. They moved back to the Van area following his retirement, acquiring land in the Edom/Sexton Chapel area which was the homeplace of Mrs. Lantrip’s parents.
Larry was called into military service soon after he was employed by Pure Oil Company and spent 3 years as a Military Policeman in Baltimore, Maryland, returning home in 1953.
Mr. Lantrip was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Alexander Lantrip and Nettie Tanton Lantrip.
He is survived by his wife, Leta Fern; son, Timothy Dean Lantrip and wife Jan of Covington, La.; son, Patrick Dale Lantrip and wife Kim of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Meaghan Parks and husband Dustin, Layne Dupre and husband Luke, and Sunny Pitre and husband Luke, all of Louisiana; and four great-grandchildren, Zoey Parks, Audrey and Luca Dupre and Declan Pitre. Also surviving are two sisters, Linda Mays and husband James and Tommie Jo Mayo of Van.