Larry Dale Obar

Mr. Obar entered the gates of heaven Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Flint. He was born August 18, 1949 in Jacksonville to Claude and Lee Ella Obar. He was the oldest of four children.
Larry owned Obar Scrap and Salvage in Flint and was a member of Day Spring Methodist Church in Flint. He was graduate of Troup High School.
Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Don Obar, and his mother, Lee Ella Obar. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 40 years, Ruth Ann Obar, sons, Tommy (Natalie) Obar of Midland and Shawn (Britni) Long of Bullard; daughters, Amy McCaslin of Bullard, Shana (Gene) Collins of Bullard and Jennifer (Stephen) Stewart of Tyler; sisters, Yvonne (Kent) Sturrock of Tyler and Suzanne (Bill) Arnold of Troup; father, Claude V. Obar of Tyler; grandchildren, Riley, Hylend and Tyler Long, Saylor Attaway, Maddox McAlister, Cole McCaslin, Taylor McCaslin and Nikole Rudd.
Pallbearers will be Riley Long, Hylend Long, Scott Arnold, Drew Sturrock, Hunter Arnold, Trevor Sturrock, Cole McCaslin and Taylor McCaslin.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.