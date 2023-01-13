Larry Bunt
LINDALE — Larry Fisher Bunt, 89, of Hideaway, passed away January 11, 2023 in Tyler, after a brief illness. Larry was born April 9, 1933, at home in Longview, Texas, to Dana and Nellie Maud Fisher Bunt. He graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview in 1951, and North Texas State College in 1955, with a degree in Production Management. He spent his entire career in the farm equipment business, mainly owning and operating B & L Tractor Company in Vernon, Texas and Bunt Equipment in Wichita Falls, Texas, both John Deere dealerships. He sold out and retired in 1991, moving to Hideaway, Texas, to play many rounds of golf, and one of his proudest achievements was shooting his age numerous times. He love the Lord, his family, the Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Rangers. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Dana, mother Nellie Maud, brother Dana Paul, and son Casey Harlan. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sherry of Hideaway, daughter Cindy Bunt of Tyler, son Ben and wife Leslie of Tyler and grandchildren, Cullen, Kaylee, Grayson, Nellie Grace, and Mary Alice, all of Tyler. Also surviving are nephews Paul and Mary Bunt, Richard and Lucy Bunt, Gene and Susan Bunt, all of Longview, brother-in-law Michael and Connie Cummings of Katie, Texas, and nephew Robbie Cummings of Houston.
Services are set for Saturday at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church, Lindale, with Dr. Tom Buck officiating, and burial in the Fisher Cemetery, Longview with Bro. Mike Calhoun officiating. Pall Bearers will be nephews Paul, Richard, and Gene Bunt, grandsons Cullen & Grayson Bunt and Jerry Kelley.
Visitation will be Friday evening at Caudle Rutledge Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale from 5:00 to 7:00.
Please send any remembrances to Hospice of East Texas.